Tom Hardy will star in Bosnian war movie 'My War Gone By, I Miss It So'.

The 'Dunkirk' actor has also signed up to produce the drama, which will be based on the 1999 book by English war correspondent Anthony Lloyd and directed by Gavin O'Connor.

The movie will detail Lloyd's time in Bosnia during the war and his struggle with heroin addiction.

Tom told Variety: '''My War Gone By, I Miss It So' is Lloyd's personal account of the Bosnian War, and alternates between his experiences in Bosnia and personal reflections of his time in the British army, his parents' divorce, his estrangement from his father, and his heroin addiction.

'''My War Gone By' is a brutal yet sensitive story which addresses both the nature of addiction and the experience of war. I was struck by Anthony's work and words, experiences, and for me his is an important voice and an important book.''

Gavin added: ''Anthony's memoir was love at first page - a portrait of war like I'd never read before. up-close-and-personal account of a heroin junkie reporting from the front lines of Bosnia - the bloodiest conflict Europe has witnessed since the Second World War - who uses the high of war to kick his drug habit. It's a book written with both fists. It's Anthony's 'Apocalypse Now.' I feel privileged and honored for the opportunity to bring the book to the movies.''

Scott LaStaiti - who will also serve as a producer - added: ''Anthony's book is haunting and heartfelt, and shows humanity at its highest and lowest. I couldn't ask for better creative collaborators than Gavin and Tom, and I'm thrilled to be partnered with them on this project.''