Tom Hardy has revealed he has agreed to portray anti-hero Venom in three movies.
The 40-year-old actor has stepped into the famous black suit to portray the titular symbiote in the upcoming Marvel movie and he has revealed he'll be playing Eddie Brock and his alter ego on at least two more occasions if his upcoming film is a box office success.
He told Total Film magazine: ''I'm open to whatever you want to do with it. We've signed up for three of them. So it's very much an open case. We'll see what people's responses are to it.
''I think it's an awesome character. I love playing both of them. It's an amuse-bouche, and for Sony, it's the Venom-verse launched in isolation, as it were.''
But Tom suggested his character won't be crossing over into other movies in the comic book universe for the time being.
He added: ''We all prepped for it to be a standalone universe. So whatever Sony want to attach to it at a later date, it's a fulcrum piece. But let's see what happens when it lands.''
Meanwhile, Hardy has recently admitted he would love to see Spider-Man in the Venom universe, despite the web-slinger currently being played by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
When asked if he would take on the superhero, he remained tight-lipped but said: ''What? Toe-to-toe with Tom Holland? I'll have a go, yeah.''
Hardy is thrilled to be filling the shoes of the anti-hero, and says one of the main reasons he took on the role was because his 10-year-old son Louis - whom he was with Rachael Speed - is a huge fan of the character.
He said: ''Venom is, by far - for me, I don't want to upset anyone - I think he's the coolest Marvel superhero there is. Then also, there's my son. He's a massive Venom fan. He was a strong influence on why I needed to play Venom, specifically. I wanted to do something that my son could watch.''
The movie's director Ruben Fleischer is also keen to see Spider-Man face off against Venom in a later movie, but confirmed there were ''no heroes'' in the upcoming first installment, which hits cinemas this year.
