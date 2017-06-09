Tom Hardy's dog has passed away.

The 39-year-old actor has taken to his website to share with his fans the tragic news that his beloved pet pooch Woody - whom he rescued from a roadside whilst filming 2012's 'Lawless' - has passed away aged six after a six-month battle with muscle disorder polymyositis.

In a lengthy post - which detailed exactly how the Woody came into Tom's life and was accompanied by a nine-minute video of pictures of the actor and the pooch - the 'Taboo' actor wrote: ''I don't normally speak out about family and friends but this is an unusual circumstance. Woody affected so many people in his own right so with great respect to his autonomy and as a familiar friendly face to many of you, it is with great great sadness a heavy heart that I inform you that after a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive polymyostisis Woody passed away, two days ago. He was only Age 6. He was Far too young to leave us and We at home are devastated by his loss I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering. Above all I am completely gutted. the world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side.

''To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever. (sic)''

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor then thanked his late pet - whose full name is Woodstock Yamaduki Hardy - for ''choosing to find'' the Hollywood hunk.

He continued: ''Thankyou Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your Boy tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again to Infinity and beyond. Run with Max now and the Angels. I will see you when I get there.

''With all of me I love you. Always Thankyou for Your love beautiful boy. (sic)''