Tom Hardy is not impressed with modern day superheroes.

The 39-year-old actor is not a fan of how ''clean-living'' the characters in such films have become unlike back in the 80s.

Describing the differences between Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones and Chris Hemsworth's Thor, he told The Sunday Times newspaper: ''One was allowed to express personal characteristics.

''Now you've got to look like you've just come off a vega diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic - and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn't really dangerous at all.''

It comes after Hardy addressed reports he will play a Stormtrooper in the new 'Star Wars' movie.

The 39-year-old actor refused to confirm if he will be involved in the franchise but did not rule himself out completely.

He previously said: ''I don't know if I can even say that...the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn't it?''

When asked if the report was misinformation, he replied, ''It could be, couldn't it?''

Tom also addressed his ''dark'' reputation and admitted he has been a ''d**k'' in the past.

He said: ''There's this myth, which is quite asinine, that circulates about me - usually by those who haven't worked with me. There's only one thing worse than being talked about and that's not being talked about in this game so I'd rather it be that, I guess. But there are other people who I work with consistently who know that's not the case - who just wouldn't risk having somebody like that in their midst because there's too much at stake. Obviously, you're going to rub people the wrong way ... and I've been a d**k. But then, who hasn't?''