Tom Hardy's Venom won't be appearing in any 'Spider-Man' movies.

The 39-year-old actor will be playing one of the web-slinging superhero's greatest villains in the upcoming Sony film, 'Venom', but Marvel Studios insist they won't be welcoming the character into their wider cinematic universe any time soon.

Speaking in a live Q&A with fans, Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige dismissed the idea he could introduce the character into the blockbuster movie series.

He told Allocine: ''No plans to include him in the MCU right now. [The 'Venom' movie] is Sony's project.''

Meanwhile, it's a busy time for Tom at the moment following reports he could be taking on a lead role in Guy Ritchie's highly anticipated live-action 'Aladdin' reboot.

The 39-year-old actor could be in with a shot of playing Jafar, after the director reached out to him about taking on the villainous part.

A source said recently: ''Guy is a huge fan of Tom's work and securing him would be a major coup. There have been conversations and, although nothing is set in stone and things are subject to change, he's certainly one of Guy's favoured choices.''

However, although he's desperate to secure the 'Mad Max' star, Guy may be forced to come up with a back-up plan as Tom's schedule is looking somewhat stacked right now.

The insider added: ''It just depends on schedules and whether he'll be able to sign up.''

And Hardy isn't the only person attached to the musical movie at the moment as Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall is in talks to play Princess Jasmine - though it could disrupt the band.