Tom Hardy has launched a JustGiving page to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star hails from the UK capital and has been left devastated by the blaze that erupted in the 24-storey apartment block which has claimed multiple lives and left many other individuals injured.

Since the fire destroyed the building, which is located in Kensington, west London, countless people have come forward to help with the relief efforts going to the site to lend their help or donating much-needed clothes, food, water and other essential items.

Now, big-hearted Hardy has created an online fund on the JustGiving website (Justgiving.com/fundraising/tom-hardy6) entitled 'Support and Aid for Victims of the Disaster at Grenfell Tower' to raise £15,000 for the Kensington & Chelsea Foundation.

The total is just short of the set figure and so far £2.8 million has been raised for victims from 800 JustGiving pages.

Hardy wrote on the platform: ''As a Londoner and as a human being, it is impossible to be unaffected by the harrowing, unnecessary loss of life, injury, sorrow, and the continuing desperate and disturbing situation facing those that were residents of Grenfell Tower, Latimer Road west London.

''It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence. It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by this tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to please help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families ... All of the people who lived in Grenfell Tower and survived have lost their homes and are displaced with uncertainty and suffering. Many traumatised are still in hospitals throughout the capital recovering from this tragedy. Many are in a critical condition. And many men, women, and children have lost their lives ... My heart goes out to those who have lost their lives and their loved ones. My thoughts are with the innocent families who are suffering; those who have lost their homes and possessions, their friends, families, relatives, children and their lives in a disaster which could have been avoided. People who now have literally nothing within a matter of hours due to what appears to be a man-made mistake and a gross act of negligence, which demands a full public enquiry. Those found guilty to be held responsible and to account for gross and criminal negligence.

''In the meantime, there are families and children in crisis that desperately need our help and support tonight, both now and ongoing. Please will you help them in any way you can. Every little helps. Thank you in advance ... Tom H.''

Hardy previously set up Tom Hardy's Manchester Emergency Fund on the JustGiving platform in the wake of the terrorist attack which followed Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena in May.

It has so far raised over £38k for the British Red Cross.