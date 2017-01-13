Tom Hardy isn't ready to direct just yet.

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star hasn't ruled out the possibility of stepping behind the camera one day but would like to be an ''apprentice'' first.

Asked if he'd like to take the helm of a movie, he said: ''Oh, no, not yet. I'd like to apprentice.''

However, his 'Taboo' co-stars quipped he'd be a ''nightmare'' in the director's chair as he likes to have ''deep discussions'' on set.

David Hayman said: ''He'd be a nightmare.''

Whilst Michael Kelly added to Deadline: ''Our days would be a little longer due to the deep discussions.''

Meanwhile, Tom previously admitted he has a bit of a ''dark'' reputation.

He shared: ''There's this myth, which is quite asinine, that circulates about me - usually by those who haven't worked with me. There's only one thing worse than being talked about and that's not being talked about in this game so I'd rather it be that, I guess.

''But there are other people who I work with consistently who know that's not the case - who just wouldn't risk having somebody like that in their midst because there's too much at stake. Obviously, you're going to rub people the wrong way ... and I've been a d**k. But then, who hasn't?''

But before Tom even thinks about sitting in the director's chair, he may have a 'Mad Max' sequel to star in as he admitted he is ''waiting for the call'' about a possible sequel.

Asked if the sequels will be happening, he said: ''Yeah I believe so! I don't know when that starts, but I believe that's in the books. There's a couple of those floating around. I'm waiting for the call to come. It was so good man.''