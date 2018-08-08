Tom Hardy has admitted he has a ''private'' friendship with ''legend'' Prince Harry.
The 40-year-old actor raised eyebrows back in May when he was spotted attending the high-profile wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle in Windsor with his wife Charlotte Riley but, although he has refused to divulge how and when he became pals with the couple, he has admitted he shares a special bond with the flame-haired royal and believes he's a ''f**king legend.''
When asked how he landed the coveted invite to the wedding, which was also attended by the likes of George Clooney, David Beckham and Idris Elba, Tom told Esquire magazine: ''It's deeply private. Harry is a f**king legend.''
It's believed Tom met the 33-year-old royal back in 2010 when he became an ambassador for Harry's father Prince Charles' charity The Prince's Trust.
He said at the time: ''I became an Ambassador for The Prince's Trust to show my support for its work with tens of thousands of disadvantaged young people every year. It's so important to me that they get the life-changing second chance that I had.''
He then got to meet Harry again last year when the prince paid a visit to the cast and crew of his movie 'The Revenant' at the world premiere of the film in London.
Elsewhere in the interview, Tom admitted that he's started to feel different about his career since he turned 40 and often wonders whether to pack the whole thing in.
He explained: ''You've summited Everest. It's a miracle that you've made it anywhere near the f**king mountain, let alone climbed it. Do you want to go all the way back and do it again? Or do you want to get off the mountain and go f**king find a beach? What is it that draws you to the craft? At this age, I don't know anymore. I've kind of had enough. If I'm brutally honest, I want to go on with my life.''
