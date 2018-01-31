Tom Hardy has had a tattoo in tribute to Leonardo Dicaprio.

The 'Peaky Blinders' star previously promised to have an inking designed by his pal etched onto his skin after his friend successfully wagered Tom would get an Oscar nomination for his performance in their film 'The Revenant'.

And now, Tom, 40, has posed for a selfie with a fan and the picture has surfaced online, with the words 'Leo Knows All' clearly visible on his right bicep.

The bet dates back to 2016 Oscars season, when Leonardo, 43, bet the British star that he would get a nomination from the Academy for his supporting role as John Fitzgerald in the adventure drama. The pair agreed the loser of the bet would get a tattoo chosen by the winner and Tom was so sure he would not be recognised, he shook on it.

But the 'Inception' star did get an Oscar nod and lost the bet.

He then tried to back out of the deal, claiming that Leo's tattoo design was ''really s***ty''.

He said in December 2016: ''I haven't got [the tattoo] yet, because it sucks.

''He wrote, in this really sh**ty handwriting, 'Leo knows everything.'

''I was like 'OK, I'll get it done but you have to write it properly.' ''

Tom lost out on the Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Mark Rylance for his role in 'Bridge of Spies'.

But Leonardo was clearly on a winning streak that year, as he picked up the Best Actor award for his starring role as Hugh Glass in 'The Revenant' - his first Academy Award following five previous nominations.

Meanwhile, Tom recently helped four Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppies find homes after they were found abandoned in a London park.

The 'Dunkirk' actor shared a photo of the adorable young canines on his Instagram account and pleaded with his 520,000 followers to go and check them out, and his worked paid off as they have since found new owners.

Alongside the picture of the pups, he wrote: ''New Staffies found and brought to Battersea this am in a box found in park. Look at them. I want to house them all 8 weeks old. Go see them xxx (sic)''

Battersea Dogs And Cats Home later revealed that the phone would not stop ringing with calls from potential new owners for the dogs, and when they are old enough they'll each be heading to new homes.