Hardy, whose name has been mooted as a potential successor to current 007 Daniel Craig, dropped a big hint when he refused to comment on the matter in an interview.

In an chat with the Daily Beast, Hardy responded enthusiastically to the interviewer’s suggestion that Inception director Christopher Nolan take over at the helm of the franchise.

"Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool," he enthused. The British actor and award-winning filmmaker have previously worked together on 2010's Inception, Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 and the forthcoming Dunkirk.

But when quizzed on the potential of taking over from current Bond Craig, the 39-year-old was less open.

“You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race," Hardy explained. "So I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone."

Hardy, who is currently starring in BBC show Taboo, happily chatted about Nolan, who recently revealed his desire to helm a Bond movie, “... Daniel is so good, and what (Sam, Skyfall and Spectre director) Mendes and Barbara (Broccoli, Bond producer) have done has been so impressive, that it would be a very hard re-imagination to follow after."

Craig’s reappearance as Bond has still not been confirmed. The 48-year-old is still considered to be the producers’ first choice to return in the role, but his comment during promotional duties for Spectre, that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than make another Bond movie – fuelled speculation he won't continue in the role.

As well as Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Jamie Bell and Tom Hughes have all been linked to the role.