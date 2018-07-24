Tom Hardy says there are plans to make two more 'Mad Max' movies and he is ready to ''jump on it'' as soon as it gets the green light.
Tom Hardy says there are plans to make two more 'Mad Max' movies.
The 40-year-old actor - who stars as protagonist Max Rockatansky in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - is hopeful there will be two more installments of the action movie and he is ready to ''jump on it'' as soon as it gets the green light.
He told Variety magazine: ''It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we're still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it. Obviously it belongs to Warner Brothers so it would be them who green-lit it. But a lot of projects are in radial, you know you wait for something to land when it's real, and as soon as it's real we'll jump on it.''
Meanwhile, Tom previously admitted he is ''waiting for the call'' for the 'Mad Max' sequels.
Asked if the sequels are happening, he said: ''Yeah I believe so! I don't know when that starts, but I believe that's in the books. There's a couple of those floating around. I'm waiting for the call to come. It was so good man.''
And Tom is also keen for Charlize Theron's character, Furiosa, to appear in one of them.
He added: ''She's a pretty compelling character, so it'd be great to tell her story. Her backstory is pretty interesting; we only allude to it in this movie. This movie is on the run, people don't have much time for recreational talk. You have a sense of her having gone through stuff, that's what the movie is trying to do. You know, you're trying to put a lot of iceberg under the tip, I like saying.''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...