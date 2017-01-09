The British actor has played a variety of roles during his career, many of which have been antagonists, such as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and the Kray twins in Legend.

Quizzed on why he has never accepted a heroic part on the silver screen, Tom argued the leading men of today don't allow actors to express "personal characteristics", and that their well-behaved personalities are too difficult to relate to.

"Now you've got to look like you've just come off a vegan diet, gone to the gym, part Navy Seal, really clean-valued, clean-living, moralistic - and then you go out and save the world from an impending danger that isn't really dangerous at all," he moaned to the Sunday Times, adding that he isn't a fan of the "homogenised sort of eight-pack, tanned, straight-teeth, physicalised, action-hero" leading male.

Prior to these claims, Tom also insisted villains are more "interesting" than heroes, who he sees as "really boring" most of the time. And it's not just the scripts which put him off playing heroes, as portraying baddies allows him to tap into his vulnerable side.

"The thought of going into work day in and day out to play someone who is just mind-numbingly boring fills me with dread, so I don't bother. Another part of it is, when I was younger, I remember being frightened a lot - of being small and skinny and vulnerable and feeling that I could have been preyed upon easily," the 39-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter.

During the interview, he also explained what he meant when he previously insisted he's no "ambassador" in the way that actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon are, noting he doesn't have the same "etiquette" and "well-trained public persona".