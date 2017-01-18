The three actors are 3/1 to take on 007 when Craig decides to step down as the superspy.

Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston is also on top bookmakers' Bond list at 5/1, while former favourites Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston have slipped to 8/1.

Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Cillian Murphy have also made the latest odds, according to The Sun.

Hardy recently addressed reports suggesting he could play 007 in a new film directed by Christopher Nolan, telling the Daily Beast his Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk director would be an "amazing" choice to take the reins of the next Bond movie from Sam Mendes.

"Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool," he enthused.

But he refused to be drawn on the prospect of taking over from Daniel Craig, growling, "There's a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you're automatically out of the race, so I can’t possibly comment on that one! If I mention it, it’s gone."

Craig has yet to confirm he'll be back for another Bond film after Spectre.

He told reporters he'd rather "slash" his wrists than play 007 again shortly after wrapping the 2015 blockbuster, but he has since insisted he was just responding to endless questions about his future.

Reports have since suggested the Bond franchise producers have offered him a fortune to come back for one more movie.

Last year (16) executive producer Callum MCDougall told the BBC, "He is absolutely the first choice. I know they’re hoping for him to come back."