Tom Hardy has addressed reports he will play a Stormtrooper in the new 'Star Wars' movie.

The 39-year-old actor refused to confirm if he will be involved in the franchise but did not rule himself out completely.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: ''I don't know if I can even say that...the internet is a glorious web of deceit and misinformation, isn't it?''

When asked if the report was misinformation, he replied, ''It could be, couldn't it?''

Meanwhile, Tom was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 2016 Oscars for his role in 'The Revenant', but admitted he was relieved when he lost out to Mark Rylance.

He said: ''It was a lot to take in and lots of nerves, and I was extremely grateful to have not had my name called out. When Mark Rylance won, I was like, 'Yeah'.

''I didn't expect to win and was really grateful that I didn't because it would be really terrifying to have to speak. I'm not ready for that. I get very scared of being exposed. ... You're not a character [on that stage]. And a lot of people have a sophisticated persona but I don't. I haven't paid enough attention on that front.

''There's a certain etiquette that comes with a very well-trained public persona, and I'll probably get better as I get older but there's a lack of filter for me in conversation.''

Tom also addressed his ''dark'' reputation and admitted he has been a ''d**k'' in the past.

He said: ''There's this myth, which is quite asinine, that circulates about me - usually by those who haven't worked with me. There's only one thing worse than being talked about and that's not being talked about in this game so I'd rather it be that, I guess. But there are other people who I work with consistently who know that's not the case - who just wouldn't risk having somebody like that in their midst because there's too much at stake. Obviously, you're going to rub people the wrong way ... and I've been a d**k. But then, who hasn't?''