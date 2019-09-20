Shia LaBeouf had a ''naked wrestling match'' with Tom Hardy.

The 33-year-old actor branded rumours his 'Lawless' co-star knocked him out during filming ''a bunch of bulls**t'' and claimed his pal spread the story himself in retaliation after he fell down Shia's stairs during their ''cutie'' grapple.

Shia said: ''We used to wrestle all the time and he's a big f**king person, especially then, he was getting ready for Bane.''

Explaining Tom came to his house, he added: ''He runs into the room, the girl I was with at the time was terrified and she's like, 'Ahhhh!'

''And she covered up and ran into the kitchen and I had nothing on, so now I'm naked on his shoulder, I'm in the hallway, we're wrestling around and naked ... and I got upset about it because he got the best of me, but I'm in this weird naked twisty position, like, his s**t's over here, my s**t's over here, and I'm like, ugh, don't.

''We wound up inching towards where the stairs were and he fell down the stairs and ended up hurting his back, so for the rest of the shoot, he told everybody I knocked him out but that wasn't the case.

''We were having some weird, like, cutie wrestling match.''

However, Shia didn't deny rumours he stopped showering and shaved one of his teeth down while filming 'Fury' but insisted he wasn't trying to get into character for the war drama.

Speaking on 'First We Feast's Hot Ones', he said: ''Not to remain in character but to sort of rally the troops.

''Just to sort of get everybody psyched. Rise and tide lifts all ships, so I would do something and [Jon] Bernthal would do something, and [Michael] Pena would do something ... and we would all just try to get everybody involved.''