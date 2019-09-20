Shia LaBeouf had a ''naked wrestling match'' with Tom Hardy that resulted in the British actor falling down some stairs.
Shia LaBeouf had a ''naked wrestling match'' with Tom Hardy.
The 33-year-old actor branded rumours his 'Lawless' co-star knocked him out during filming ''a bunch of bulls**t'' and claimed his pal spread the story himself in retaliation after he fell down Shia's stairs during their ''cutie'' grapple.
Shia said: ''We used to wrestle all the time and he's a big f**king person, especially then, he was getting ready for Bane.''
Explaining Tom came to his house, he added: ''He runs into the room, the girl I was with at the time was terrified and she's like, 'Ahhhh!'
''And she covered up and ran into the kitchen and I had nothing on, so now I'm naked on his shoulder, I'm in the hallway, we're wrestling around and naked ... and I got upset about it because he got the best of me, but I'm in this weird naked twisty position, like, his s**t's over here, my s**t's over here, and I'm like, ugh, don't.
''We wound up inching towards where the stairs were and he fell down the stairs and ended up hurting his back, so for the rest of the shoot, he told everybody I knocked him out but that wasn't the case.
''We were having some weird, like, cutie wrestling match.''
However, Shia didn't deny rumours he stopped showering and shaved one of his teeth down while filming 'Fury' but insisted he wasn't trying to get into character for the war drama.
Speaking on 'First We Feast's Hot Ones', he said: ''Not to remain in character but to sort of rally the troops.
''Just to sort of get everybody psyched. Rise and tide lifts all ships, so I would do something and [Jon] Bernthal would do something, and [Michael] Pena would do something ... and we would all just try to get everybody involved.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...