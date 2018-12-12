The screenwriter behind 'Venom' has hinted that the sequel could feature Spider-Man.
The 'Venom' sequel could feature Spider-Man.
The Sony superhero movie - which featured Tom Hardy in the lead role of Eddie Brock and his symbiotic alter-ego - was a huge hit at the box office and the movie's screenwriter Jeff Pinker has teased that not only is another instalment on the cards, but that's it's possible it could feature a familiar face from the Marvel world.
Speaking to Discussing Film, he teased: ''Without revealing anything that I'm not allowed to reveal, it is not impossible that in a future/upcoming 'Venom' movie, Spider-Man will play a significant role ... I think it's fair to say that everyone involved would be very excited by a Spider-Man/Venom movie.''
According to sources, the film's performance has already cemented plans for a sequel, which could feature Woody Harrelson as the comic book character Carnage, after it was teased in the movie's mid-credit sequence.
Sony have yet to officially announce plans for a 'Venom' sequel, but Hardy recently revealed he'd love to be a part of a franchise for ''several years''.
Speaking before the movie had hit cinema screens, he said: ''We went into this hoping to build it, and I went into it hoping to do something for the next several years and I can invest myself in.
''But we have to launch it and see how people feel about it, and if they don't like it, we'll see, but I don't think they will. I have a really good feeling about it. I know the whole team has poured a lot of love into it, and I've really enjoyed it. I've left a lot of stuff out there and I did a lot of improvisation in it that will never make it to the movie.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...