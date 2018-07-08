Tom Hardy's wife Charlotte Riley is reportedly pregnant with the couple's second child.
The couple already have a two-year-old child together, while Tom also has son Louis, 10, with his ex Rachael Speed, and he and Charlotte are set to expand their family with another baby, according to the Mail On Sunday.
Tom, 40, and Charlotte, 36, first met on the set of a 'Wuthering Heights' adaptation in 2009 and have also starred in 'Peaky Blinders' together.
They tied the knot four years ago and Tom was previously married to producer Sarah Ward from 1999 until 2004.
Tom has previously spoken about how he and Charlotte try never to go longer than three weeks without seeing each other.
He said: ''I like to go no longer than three weeks without seeing Charlotte but it can be tricky because we both go to opposite sides of the globe, then we have to meet in the middle. We're managing so far.''
And he has gushed about how ''kind and pure'' his wife is, saying: ''Aw, she's pure. She's just a very kind, pure person.''
The 'Dunkirk' actor has also praised his wife for supporting his career, explaining that it helps to be married to someone in the same business.
He said: ''Well my wife is an actor as well so she sort of gets it.''
And Charlotte has revealed that her husband is helpful around the house.
She said: ''He's great around the house. We do designated things. I love recycling. He's good at making the bed. It works brilliantly.''
