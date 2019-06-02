According to tracking data, 'Toy Story 4' is poised to break box-office records.
'Toy Story 4' is poised to break box-office records.
The much-anticipated movie - which will see Tom Hanks reprise the role of Sheriff Woody - is on course to achieve the biggest animated box-office opening ever.
The Disney-Pixar sequel is tracking to surpass the record of $182 million, which was set by 'Incredibles 2' in 2018.
In fact, the movie is projected to generate a domestic three-day opening weekend of $200 million in the US, according to Dark Horizons.
'Toy Story 4' is set for release later this month and will feature a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Michael Keaton and Keanu Reeves.
Disney previously revealed that the upcoming movie will focus on Woody's relationship with Bo Peep.
A synopsis read: ''Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie.
''So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy.
''But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...