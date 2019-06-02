'Toy Story 4' is poised to break box-office records.

The much-anticipated movie - which will see Tom Hanks reprise the role of Sheriff Woody - is on course to achieve the biggest animated box-office opening ever.

The Disney-Pixar sequel is tracking to surpass the record of $182 million, which was set by 'Incredibles 2' in 2018.

In fact, the movie is projected to generate a domestic three-day opening weekend of $200 million in the US, according to Dark Horizons.

'Toy Story 4' is set for release later this month and will feature a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Michael Keaton and Keanu Reeves.

Disney previously revealed that the upcoming movie will focus on Woody's relationship with Bo Peep.

A synopsis read: ''Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie.

''So when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself as 'trash' and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy.

''But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family's road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep.''