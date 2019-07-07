Tom Hanks was surprised when he first heard there was a 'Toy Story 4' in the works.
The 62-year-old actor - who voices cowboy doll Woody in the iconic Pixar movie franchise - admits he was as shocked as some fans to hear there would be a fourth instalment.
Speaking to HeyUGuys, he said: ''I had no idea where they would take this and in fact, when they said, hey there'll be a fourth. I was like, 'Are you sure? You really wanna take a stab at this?' They no longer give you a script or they show you what the story is - they just talk to you. Maybe perhaps to talk themselves into it aswell. They never really talk about what the point of it is going to be because they find that out along the way.''
However, now Tom insists he ''wouldn't be surprised'' if there ended up being a 'Toy Story 5'.
He said: ''Well, no one is planning on it, but I wouldn't be surprised if somewhere two-and-a-half years from now someone has this kernel of an idea that could become it.
''None of the 'Toy Story' movies are in a schedule, they're not in a pipeline. They don't say, 'on this date, we'll start work on the next 'Toy Story' movie'. They wait until someone comes up with a Toy Story idea that is worthwhile pursuing. But I think it's better that no one is anticipating that; I think there is a strength in saying, 'this is as far as we've been able to go and we don't see anything else coming after that', because otherwise it ends up being some inorganic approach to something that has been very, very organic.''
