Tom Hanks took a typewriter from the set of 'The Post' to add to his growing collection.

The Academy Award-winning actor stars as newspaper editor Ben Bradlee in the Steven Spielberg-directed political thriller, and he has revealed he took one of the film's props home with him.

Of the props, Tom - who owns a collection of vintage typewriters - shared: ''One of them is in my collection now!

''I tested every single one of those machines and I picked out the one for me. I informed the prop department, I'm either buying it or stealing it - it's up to them.''

The new movie tells the story of The Washington Post newspaper's struggles to publish the Pentagon Papers, which contained secret information about the US involvement with the war in Vietnam.

And Tom - who stars alongside fellow Hollywood icon Meryl Streep - has hailed his on-screen character as a ''lion''.

The 61-year-old star explained to BBC Radio 2: ''He knew how to enter a room. He had the greatest job in the world. And he, I think, governed by enthusiasm, no small amount of gregariousness, just the right amount of charm, but a confidence in what the job was.

''Prior to the beginning of this movie, he and his boss, Katherine Graham, are trying to become the number one newspaper in Washington DC. He was a lion, let me put it that way.''

Meanwhile, Tom - who has four children - previously revealed he doesn't want to ''burden''his kids with his typewriters when he dies.

He said: ''I don't want these to be a burden to my children when I kick the bucket. I don't want them to say, 'What are we gonna do with dad's typewriters?'''