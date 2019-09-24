Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next year's Golden Globes.
Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next year's Golden Globes.
The 63-year-old actor will be honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for his long career on the big screen, as well as for his writing, producing and directing, at the ceremony in January.
HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement: ''The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks.
''For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire.
''As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.
''We're honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few.''
This year, Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while in 2017 it went to Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep the previous year.
At the ceremony this year, a clip of Tom went viral when he was seen delivering martinis to his tablemates, including director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, and the 'Toy Story 4' actor previously admitted he was feeling the pressure when he was precariously balancing a number of glasses on his walk back from the bar.
Tom - who is married to Rita Wilson - said: ''Let me say it right now, the bar was far away. I had to say to somebody with a badge, 'Where is the goddamn bar?'
''I ordered three martinis and then thought, 'How am I going to get these back?' Luckily the dessert table came through with a plate with a napkin on it. It felt like I was balancing nitroglycerin.''
The Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2020.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...