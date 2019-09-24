Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at next year's Golden Globes.

The 63-year-old actor will be honoured by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for his long career on the big screen, as well as for his writing, producing and directing, at the ceremony in January.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said in a statement: ''The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. DeMille Award to Tom Hanks.

''For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire.

''As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director.

''We're honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese, and Barbra Streisand to name a few.''

This year, Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while in 2017 it went to Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep the previous year.

At the ceremony this year, a clip of Tom went viral when he was seen delivering martinis to his tablemates, including director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, and the 'Toy Story 4' actor previously admitted he was feeling the pressure when he was precariously balancing a number of glasses on his walk back from the bar.

Tom - who is married to Rita Wilson - said: ''Let me say it right now, the bar was far away. I had to say to somebody with a badge, 'Where is the goddamn bar?'

''I ordered three martinis and then thought, 'How am I going to get these back?' Luckily the dessert table came through with a plate with a napkin on it. It felt like I was balancing nitroglycerin.''

The Golden Globe Awards will take place on January 5, 2020.