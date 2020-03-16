Tom Hanks has thanked ''helpers'' for their support after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken to social media to express his gratitude to the medics who have helped him over the last few days.

Alongside an image of Vegemite and a toy kangaroo holding the Australian flag, he wrote: ''Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx (sic)''

The Hollywood star has kept fans updated with his health situation via Instagram since being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Tom previously revealed that he and his wife have been taking things ''one-day-at-a-time''.

Alongside a photograph of himself and Rita, Tom wrote: ''Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)''

Tom was struck down with the virus when he was on the Gold Coast with his wife, working on the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

The actor later confirmed the news of his diagnosis on Instagram.

He wrote: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? ... Take care of yourselves! (sic)''