Tom Hanks was stunned when contestants on 'Jeopardy!' had no idea who he was.

The 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor saw the funny sides when he was shown a clip from the game show in which his appearance in a short video taken from his new film, 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood', drew a complete blank from all those taking part.

Shown the clip from the game show on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', Tom laughed and said: ''You are kidding me! You are kidding me!

''They didn't even have any wrong suggestions? Bing, Woody Harrelson? Bing, Mahershala Ali?

''What was the name of the category? Washed up career choices for 800? Bad casting for 1000, Alex?''

But the 52-year-old talk show host told his guest he should take it as a compliment.

He said: ''I look at it as you inhabited that character so beautifully that even they were absorbed instantaneously!''

Tom nodded and replied: ''OK, I'll take that, I'll take that. Thank you!.

''I think actually they were blinded by the red sweater. They couldn't make anything out.''

The recent episode of 'Jeopardy!' saw contestant Beverly select the 'Biopic' category, and so the group was shown a clip of Tom as children's TV presenter Mr. Rogers in his new film and Alex Trebek then said: ''In 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood', beloved children's TV show host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor.''

The host was then met by total silence from all the contestants before Beverly eventually buzzed in - but was too late.

The 79-year-old presenter said: ''The film opens Friday. That's Tom Hanks. Not quickly enough, Beverly.''