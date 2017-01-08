According to ABC News, other A-listers seen attending the exclusive soiree at the White House in Washington D.C. on Friday (06Jan17) included Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, George Lucas, Robert De Niro, Jon Hamm and Stevie Wonder.

The evening was held to celebrate the end of Obama's eight years in office, ahead of incoming president Donald Trump taking office after his inauguration on 20 January (17).

Even though cell phones were banned from the party, a few celebrities took to social media to share their excitement over getting an invite to the presidential bash.

Nick Jonas posted a photo of himself alongside his Kingdom co-star Jonathan Tucker, both posing for the camera in fitted Armani suits. "Straight off the plane to the White House..." he captioned the shot.

Chance the Rapper posted a tweet expressing his excitement for the party. "Obama Going Away Party. I'm charged up," the rapper wrote.

Rita Wilson, who attended with husband Tom Hanks, also shared a snap from outside the event, showing her and her Oscar-winning date wrapped up warm in big coats and scarves. "@tomhanks and I celebrating with our President and First Lady at one excellent party at #thewhitehouse," she wrote on Instagram.

Kelly Rowland also shared a few snaps of her posing around the White House while at the event, and was later captured in a snap alongside Usher and rapper Wale by Jay Pharoah. "All that Ebony at the White House Ayyyyyyyeeeee," the actor and rapper captioned the photo.

However, a few celebrities enjoyed themselves a little too much, as model Chrissy Teigen confessed to being hungover on Saturday morning (07Jan17).

The mother-of-one, who attended with husband John Legend, jokingly posted on Twitter, "I am so hungover that each individual tooth hurts in a different way."

And according to a snap posted by Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, she and former Seinfeld co-star Jerry Seinfeld left the party at 4am. "This is us at 4am leaving the best party ever," she wrote alongside a shot of her with husband Brad Hall, Jerry and his wife Jessica, outside the doors to the White House. "Thank you @michelleobama & @barackobama for 8 years of exceptional leadership. We are eternally grateful to you both. #gratitude #celebratingeightgreatyears."

Olivia Wilde and fiance Jason Sudeikis were also up until the early hours partying, and the mother-of-two shared a bleary-eyed snap of her with Jason on Instagram. "Stumbling out of the White House at 4am after a night of celebrating 8 incredible years," she captioned the black-and-white selfie.