Tom Hanks says his final scenes in 'Toy Story 4' are ''pretty profound''.

The 62-year-old actor has voiced cowboy doll Woody in Disney-Pixar's beloved animated saga since the original 1995 movie and he has revealed that although he tried to avoid any ''self-consciousness'' whilst recording his final moments he couldn't face anyone else in the room and had to look at the wall to try and ignore the momentous nature of the moment.

Speaking at a press conference in Florida, he said: ''I didn't want to have any self-consciousness for what I knew was going to be the ... last few hours I was spending with the movie.

''When it came to pass, I felt as though I was on the other side of the river waving to everybody I had left back in the old country. It was pretty profound.''

The 'Cast Away' star went on to explain that his final day was made even more emotional by the fact he had recorded all his lines in the same booth since the original 'Toy Story'.

He said: ''You drive into the lot, through the same gate, you park in the same spot they had for you, then you go through the same doors, get in your car and you drive back through. And you think, 'I have recorded the last moment of the current 'Toy Story'.' ''

The movie - which will also see Tim Allen reprise the role of Space Ranger action figure Buzz Lightyear - is on course to achieve the biggest animated box-office opening ever.

The Disney-Pixar sequel is tracking to surpass the record of $182 million, which was set by 'Incredibles 2' in 2018.

In fact, the movie is projected to generate a domestic three-day opening weekend of $200 million in the US, according to Dark Horizons.

'Toy Story 4' is set for release later this month and will feature a host of other A-list stars voicing characters, including the likes of Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Michael Keaton and Keanu Reeves.