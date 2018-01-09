Tom Hanks has claimed carrying a tray of martinis at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday (07.01.18) was the most stressful moment of his life.
The 61-year-old actor was spotted playing the waiter whilst at the glitzy award ceremony over the weekend when he carried a tray of four alcoholic beverages over to the table where his 'The Post' co-star Meryl Streep and director Steven Spielberg were sitting.
And whilst the star has no doubt felt nervous in his profession, he claims he had ''never been more nervous'' than he was in that moment, as he was terrified of dropping the drinks.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Tuesday (09.01.18) alongside Meryl, he said: ''I was at a table. [Meryl] is on antibiotics because she's getting over the flu so she couldn't have one. But I was at a table where somebody who I love very much told me to 'Go get martinis!'. So what I did was, coming down ... it was like I was one of those truckers on mountain roads with a load full of nitroglycerin. I had never been more nervous carrying something through a crowded room.''
During his appearance on the talk show, Tom also praised Oprah Winfrey on her moving speech, where she addressed the sexual harassment claims circling Hollywood and called on everyone to help push toward a better future.
The 'Sully' actor previously urged men to ''pipe down'' and allow women ''to be heard'' in the wake of the ongoing scandal, specifically in regards to the multiple women who have come forward to accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.
Tom said: ''We're at a watershed moment, this is a sea change. His last name will become a noun and a verb. It will become an identifying moniker for a state of being for which there was a before and an after.
''There is going to be, righteously, a pause in the discussion for the women to be heard. Perhaps all men, myself included, should pipe down and not try to explain it or comment on it or certainly not try to defend it or even prosecute it because every one of those women, those 40 women I was in the room with, 100 percent of them need to be listened to.''
