The Oscar winner has acted in more than 50 films since he made his breakthrough in 1984 comedy Splash. And while he could easily call up filmmakers like Ron Howard and Steven Spielberg to create a movie together, he wants to work on projects that are less secure in terms of box office success - he just hopes his instincts pay off.

"In order to create work as an artist, I look for something with danger, risk," he told The Sun newspaper's Popcorn magazine. "That can take time to find. And when you do find it, you ask yourself: 'Will anyone go see it if we make it?'

"Every time I make a movie, it's a risk, and I fully appreciate and fear that... It's this enjoyable, nauseous balance. Every time you make a movie, you have to convince everyone that it's a great idea."

He acknowledges that his choices haven't always worked - referencing his 2011 romantic comedy Larry Crowne, in which he starred, directed, and produced.

"I thought it was a great idea... but nobody else did," he laughed. "It was a risk and sometimes risks don't always succeed."

Tom's latest movie Sully tells the story of pilot Chesley Sullenberger, who landed an airplane on the Hudson River in 2009. And despite writer Todd Komarnicki having concerns that audiences might not understand the film, Tom reassured him by revealing he himself had worries that no-one would see Forrest Gump while he was shooting it.

He needn't have been concerned though, as the 1994 drama scored the 60-year-old his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar following his turn in Philadelphia, and he has been working steadily ever since. He had been planning to take a break until the script for Sully landed in his lap.

"The fact is I had the screenplay and I read it in 17 minutes and I was infected with the bug of imagining the story. And once that happens, you're doomed," he said.