Tom Hanks is taking things ''one-day-at-a-time'' after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 63-year-old actor and his wife Rita Wilson recently entered isolation after being diagnosed with the virus whilst in Australia, and Tom has now taken to Instagram to deliver an update of their health situation.

Alongside a photograph of himself and Rita, Tom wrote: ''Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)''

Tom was on the Gold Coast with his wife, working on the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic, when he was struck down with the illness.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, the Premier of Queensland and Minister for Trade, subsequently said that the Hollywood star was having a ''wonderful time'' in Australia before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week, Annastacia shared: ''Tom has been having a wonderful time on the Gold Coast and we are so lucky to have Tom in Queensland.

''These people who've come in very close contact with him in recent days and what they will do now, is our experts will work very closely with him, with Baz and all of the crew and then they will self-isolate those people who've been in that close proximity.''