As an Oscars veteran Tom Hanks has learned many tips and tricks to survive the lengthy awards ceremony and top of the list is to arrive late.
Tom Hanks always arrives at the Oscars ''as late as possible''.
'The Post' star is a veteran of the Academy Awards, having won two golden statuettes and been nominated three other times for Best Actor, and over the course of his lengthy career he's picked up a number of tips to make the lengthy ceremony as comfortable and fun as possible.
When asked what his tips are for Oscars newcomers, he told Time Out London magazine: ''Take a protein bar in your pocket, show up as late as possible and chat with everybody. The best part is talking with people you don't know.''
The 61-year-old actor may be a Hollywood veteran, but even he's been star-struck by fellow attendees at the Academy Awards.
Asked if he's ever got a bout of nerves when meeting an acting peer at the Oscars, he said: ''My Lord, yes. The first time I went to the Academy Awards [in 1987], I was sitting next to Bette Davis That was a 'pinch-me' moment.''
A clip of Tom at the Golden Globes went viral when he was seen delivering martinis to his tablemates, including director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw, and the actor admitted he was feeling the pressure when he was precariously balancing a number of glasses on his walk back from the bar.
Tom - who is married to Rita Wilson - said: ''Let me say it right now, the bar was far away. I had to say to somebody with a badge, 'Where is the goddamn bar?'
''I ordered three martinis and then thought, 'How am I going to get these back?' Luckily the dessert table came through with a plate with a napkin on it. It felt like I was balancing nitroglycerin.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...