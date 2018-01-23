Tom Hanks has never been asked to star in a James Bond movie.

The 61-year-old multi-Academy Award winner has been working in Hollywood for four decades and has worked with a number of legendary actors and filmmakers, but there is one franchise for which Hanks hasn't even been approached for a role.

Speaking to Time Out London magazine, Hanks has admitted he would love to join the 007 family and would be up for playing a villain, in a departure from his usual good guy roles.

He said: ''That'd be a treat. No one's asked me to be in any of those.

''I might have to hold out to play the guy who says 'before I kill you, Mr. Bond, perhaps you'd like a tour of my installation?'''

Hanks can currently be seen alongside Meryl Streep in Steven Spielberg's latest movie 'The Post' and the journalism drama marks his fifth collaboration with the iconic filmmaker.

The film follows Katharine Graham (Streep) who, as the first female publisher of The Washington Post, relies on the help of editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) to catch up with The New York Times to break the story of the classified Pentagon Papers, which expose the US government's lies about the Vietnam War.

Together they must overcome their differences as they risk their careers to help bring the truths to light, whilst risking the future of the newspaper.

However, Hanks admitted he thought he signed on to star in a film about ''defending the First Amendment'' not about gender politics or harassment.

He said: ''It's a suspense thriller where there's an awful lot at stake, and it's a piece of history that still comments on the present day. I thought I'd signed on to make a movie about defending the First Amendment, but it turned out we also walked into gender politics, harassment, and a chief executive [the president] who is hell-bent on obfuscating facts.

''We didn't have to alter a single word or event in our movie in order to comment on today.''