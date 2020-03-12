Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have coronavirus.

The 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actress and his wife - who are currently in Australia - were tested for the wide-spreading disease after coming down with ''body aches, chills and slight fevers'' so they will be isolating themselves until they are told they can go out in public again.

Tom announced on Instagram: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

''Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

''Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

''We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!''

The couple's son Chet, 29, has reassured fans that his parents are ''not worried'' and are ''not even that sick'' but are just taking necessary precautions.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: ''What's up everyone. Yeah, it's true, my parents got coronavirus, crazy. They're both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there.

''But I just got off the phone with them and they both are fine. They're not even that sick, they're not worried about it, they're not tripping, but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. But I don't think it's anything to be too worried about.

''I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes, but I think it's all gonna be alright. I appreciate it and just, everybody, stay safe out there. Much love.''

Chet's brother, Colin, 42, also thanked fans for their support and insisted the family are confident Tom and Rita, both 63, will make a ''full recovery''.

He posted: ''We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone.

''My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.

''Despite the fact I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we are in constant contact and am confident they will make a full recovery.''

The couple are in Australia because Tom was working on pre-production for the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, which has now been suspended due to the Oscar-winning star's diagnosis.