Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will continue ''sheltering in place and social distancing'' after their return to the United States.

The Hollywood couple, both 63, were diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month while in Australia and after being treated for the virus there, they flew back to Los Angeles via private jet this week.

Tom tweeted: ''Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.''

The pair spent weeks in isolation in Australia before flying home and Tom was reportedly spotted doing a celebratory dance at the airport after landing.

Tom and Rita were in Australia for pre-production of Biz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic, in which Tom will play Colonel Tom Parker, Presley manager, when they discovered they had both tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, Tom confirmed he and Rita were Covid-19 positive when he took to Instagram to explain their symptoms.

The 'Saving Mr. Banks' actor wrote at the time: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.''

And the following day, Tom gave his fans an update on his health.

He wrote: ''Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.

''We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. (sic)''