'Saving Mr. Banks' actor Tom Hanks has given fans an update after testing positive for coronavirus, as he revealed ''symptoms are much the same''.
Tom Hanks says ''symptoms are much the same'' after a week after testing positive for coronavirus.
The 'Saving Mr. Banks' actor - who is self-isolating from a rental home in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson - has given fans an update on their condition, and joked about losing six ''straight hand of Gin Rummy''.
Sharing a snap of a piece from his typewriter collection on Instagram, he wrote: ''Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same.
''No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.
''Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.
''I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx (sic)''
A spokesperson for the couple recently confirmed they have left the Queensland hospital in which they were being treated and are now quarantining themselves from home.
The 63-year-old actor had announced the couple have coronavirus in a post on social media after suffering ''body aches, chills and slight fevers''.
A couple of days later, he took to social media to revealed he is taking things ''one-day-at-a-time'' after his coronavirus diagnosis.
Tom wrote: ''Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.
''There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.
''There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx (sic)''
