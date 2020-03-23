Tom Hanks has issued a latest update on his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus status, revealing the pair ''feel better'' two weeks after their first symptoms, and he has urged others to self-isolate during the pandemic.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ''feel better'' two weeks after first noticing symptoms of coronavirus - and he has encouraged others to self isolate.
The couple revealed earlier this month that they tested positive for the virus - which has killed nearly 15,000 worldwide - but they appear to be coming out of the other side, and he has urged people to shelter during the pandemic.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone
''Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx. (sic)''
Last week, representative Leslee Dart issued an update on their health, telling fans the pair are ''doing very well'' and are on the mend.
She said: ''Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover. Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.''
It came just days after Tom's sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton said the star is ''not great, but still OK'' during his and Rita's self-isolation in a rental home in Australia.
She said: ''I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good.''
Tom confirmed he and Rita had tested positive for coronavirus - also known as COVID-19 - earlier this month, and he took to Instagram to explain their symptoms.
The 'Saving Mr. Banks' actor wrote at the time: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. (sic)''
