Award-winning actor Tom Hanks has called for patience in judging the work of alleged Hollywood abusers.
Tom Hanks has called for patience before judging the work of alleged Hollywood abusers.
The 61-year-old actor thinks ''Netflix would go out of business'' if the industry decided to throw out every TV show or movie that was made by someone who had been accused of sexual misconduct - but Tom has called for a patient, considered approach to the issue.
He explained to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''If you threw out every film or TV show that was made by an a**hole, Netflix would go out of business. I think you do just have ... to wait because this is a long game.''
The Academy Award-winning star admitted it's difficult to separate the art from the artist.
But he also claimed that there are some historic parallels to the current situation.
Tom reflected: ''Picasso was a womanizer, this is not excusing anybody. You just have to wait and see how it settles over the long haul. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon.
''I think work does speak for itself, but character does come into the conversation at some point, but I think that lands over time.''
The issue was thrust firmly into the spotlight earlier this year, following a string of accusations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Since then, a series of big name industry figures have been accused of serious sexual misconduct, prompting claims that such behaviour is rife within Hollywood circles.
Meryl Streep - who has previously spoken out against Weinstein - has compared the industry's dilemma to William Shakespeare.
She shared: ''We still revere Shakespeare.
''I mean we haven't thrown ['The Merchant of Venice'] out and there is no question that that play is antisemitic. There's no question that 'The Taming of The Shrew' is misogynist.
''Everybody has their blank spots, but the genius that understands about the human experiment is worth safeguarding and shouldn't be touched.''
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...