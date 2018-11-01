Tom Hanks couldn't face his colleagues while he was recording the emotional ending of 'Toy Story 4'.

The 62-year-old actor - who plays cowboy Woody in the hugely popular animated franchise - revealed he didn't want to be facing the team while he was working on the final moments of the upcoming movie.

Appearing on 'The Chris Evans Breakfast Show', he said: ''When I went in for my last day of recording I wanted to have my back to them because usually you are facing them.

''But, I didn't want to see them and I wanted to pretend they couldn't see me.''

Although the 'Forrest Gump' star did not give away specific details of the ending, he admitted fans must prepare themselves for an emotional and historic conclusion.

He revealed: '''Toy Story' is going to have an impactful ending... When I realised what they were going for I realised this is a moment in history.''

The 'Saving Private Ryan actor - who first voiced Woody in the original 1995 classic - also reflected on just why a series of movies about children's toys has gone on to become a billion-dollar success.

He said: ''Everybody who has ever been involved with any of the 'Toy Story' films... they invented something there.

''The extraordinary truth about them all, not only has the technology but the emotional range of those movies become more and more deep and profound and affecting.

''And it is almost the curiosity of why it is so - because they're toys - and yet it is the power of the connection that we all have as children... ''

Hanks explained that each person gets something different out of the films.

He gushed: ''It is a very very special collection of movies that have been put together that I think hits each one of us in a completely individual way.''