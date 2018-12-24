Tom Hanks surprised fans at a fast food drive-thru and even bought them lunch.

The 62-year-old star added to his reputation as one of the nicest people in Hollywood over the weekend when he headed to a branch of In-N-Out Burger in Fontana, California and bought food for some lucky customers waiting in line.

In videos and photos shared by fans on social media, Tom - who was eating inside the restaurant with his wife Rita Wilson - was seen making time for his fans.

One of the fans told E! News: ''Tom signed In-N-Out hats and took pictures with everyone.

''He was genuinely nice, laughing, talking with everyone and taking selfies! He wished us a Merry Christmas on his way out.''

The 'Toy Story' actor recently proved his dedication to charity work as it was revealed he was looking to buy and renovate a vintage Polish Syrena vehicle to help raise money for the Paediatric Hospital in Bielsko-Biała, southern Poland.

He said on YouTube: ''It pays to help out.''

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the star could be in line to play Geppetto in Disney's live-action remake of 'Pinocchio'.

It's said Tom is being eyed for the role as the woodworker who creates the titular puppet - who is then brought to life by a fairy - in Disney's upcoming remake of the classic 1940 animated movie, which comes as part of the company's live-action remake line.

The original Disney 'Pinocchio' film was the second animated movie made by the studio after 1937's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', and was adapted from a story by Italian author Carlo Collodi.