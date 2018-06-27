Tom Hanks wants to babysit his granddaughter ''all the time.''

The 61-year-old actor's son Chet and his girlfriend Tiffany Miles welcomed their daughter Michaiah into the world in April 2016 and the toddler has managed to steal her grandfather's heart as he constantly asks his son if he can look after her.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Chet said: ''They [Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson] really love being grandparents. It's awesome seeing them being grandparents as well, because I was really close with my grandparents and now my daughter gets to have the same experience. They offer to babysit all the time.''

Chet has battled with addiction and substance abuse for years but, although he always knew he had to sort himself out, he has admitted it wasn't until he found out he was going to become a father that he really decided to clean up his act for good.

The 27-year-old musician explained: ''It was the prospect of having a kid, and I knew that in nine months there's gonna be a baby here.

''That gave me the motivation to be like, 'OK, I've had my time now, and I need to move on.' You just don't really wanna make the change yet.

''You don't really want to do the work. There's a part of you that knows that you need to make a change but you can't really shut that door on your life and just move on to a new chapter. For me, it took something drastic happening, like becoming a father, for me to make the change.''

However, Chet believes he'd be ''dead or in jail right now'' if he hadn't turned sober.

He said: ''I could easily be dead or in jail right now. If us, just sharing our story, can be the spark for somebody else to make that decision in their life, and leave the past behind and open up a new chapter in their life, that is the most rewarding and most fulfilling thing. It's the best part about doing music in the first place.''