Tom Ford will only wear clothes he has made.

The fashion designer has revealed he will always wear clothes or shoes designed by himself, unless its a ''technical'' thing.

He said: ''If I want something that I don't make, I design it. So - if I want a motorcycle boot and I don't make one, I design one.''

Asked if he'd wear anyone else's clothes, he told The Times newspaper: ''No, because if I have to wear something from someone else, that means I'm missing a product. That doesn't include technical things, like an actual technical shoe to play tennis in. I do make trainers. Everyone does great business in trainers now, but they're not necessarily technical. I play on a clay court so I play in technical clay tennis shoes that have the right bottoms.''

Meanwhile, Tom had previously confessed his sobriety had impacted on his designs, after openly admitting to battling with alcoholism many years ago.

He said: ''I haven't done anything exuberant in a long time. I used to give these hedonistic parties at Gucci. Alcohol-fuelled - and in many cases, drug-fuelled - these big parties that people used to love. My life changed a lot when I quit drinking, quit doing drugs, quit smoking, quit all of these things, and it does make you more sober. It made my clothes more sober. It took me a while maybe to be able to get back to being able to be joyful and silly without alcohol.''