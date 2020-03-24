Tom Ford has urged the government to support fashion businesses, as they suffer a reduction in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 58-year-old fashion designer - who is also the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) - has urged the US government to announce help for fashion companies too, as part of the upcoming federal stimulus package from Washington.

In a statement, he said: ''I would suspect and hope that this is the chief focus of any fashion organisation now: taking care of their people. Inclusion of the fashion industry in the $1.6 trillion stimulus package expected to be released imminently is critical and of the utmost importance for us all. The CFDA understands that the industry needs immediate critical support and is working to access relief at the federal and local levels.''

And Tom fears the ''ultimate damage'' the impact of this viral pandemic will cause not only the fashion business, but companies from all sectors.

He added in the statement, released to Women's Wear Daily: ''Like most industries, the fashion business has been hit very hard and from every angle. Our suppliers are suffering, and our supply chain interrupted as literally the entire world has been all but shut down. And retail in most regions, and certainly in the U.S., has ground to a halt ... Every day the landscape changes, so it's almost impossible to predict with any certainty the ultimate damage that this will have on the economy and on the fashion business specifically.''