Tom Ford has unveiled his new skincare line.

The 57-year-old fashion designer debuted his luxurious eponymous beauty empire in 2011, and now the star has expanded his partnership with Estée Lauder to create a line of genderless skincare products for his new range, Tom Ford Research.

In a statement he said: ''My vision is to merge breakthrough skin science with true luxury, to create transformative skincare regardless of skin type or gender. This is the reason I established Tom Ford Research.

''Working closely with a team of scientists, we develop what is truly remarkable and that which delivers undeniable visible results.''

Tom previously admitted he wanted to make sure his skincare regime really worked and stayed true to his own ethos, so he requested and received his own dedicated lab from Estée Lauder to work on the ''science-based'' products to make sure he was putting his name on something he was proud of.

He said: ''I wanted to start a serious skin-care arm and have it be science-based. This is a real skin-care product and regimen. I'm not a designer who has thrown his name on a beautifully packaged cream.''

The designer drew on his own experiences and advice he received from previous dermatologists around the world when deciding on what ingredients he wanted to include in the line.

He added: ''Years ago, a dermatologist told me that the best thing for puffy eyes was moist tea bags. Every time I did it, I noticed that it also moisturised my skin.''

After 75 different trial concoctions, Ford unveiled his first creations, which included the Serum Concentrate ($350) and Crème Concentrate ($450), and both products are heavily infused with caffeine from the Japanese green tea, gyokuro, and the rare white porcelain cacao.

Tom Ford's Research Serum Concentrate and Crème Concentrate launch this month, and three more products, including an eye cream, will debut in spring 2020.