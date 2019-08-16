Tom Ford regularly gives Tom Hanks fashion advice.

The 63-year-old actor may be more experienced in the world of film, but he was very impressed by the 57-year-old designer's direction of 2008's 'A Single Man' and 2016's 'Nocturnal Animals' so asks his pal questions about movies, as well as taking some ''simple'' style tips from him.

Hanks said: '''A Single Man' and 'Nocturnal Animals' were, essentially, low-budget movies without any cheap aesthetics or sacrifices, which takes a strong hand and a soft touch.

''I've made a lot of films, but I find myself listening to Tom talk about directing a lot.

''Of course I still ask him fashion questions like a pilgrim who has climbed a mountain in search of wisdom, and he has imparted the most simple of answers: Button the jacket, as it slims your form. Use the pockets, as a jacket is like a man's purse -- just don't get bulky. Cap-toed shoes go with everything.''

The fashion mogul - who was recently named the CFDA chairman - has a hard time complimenting himself and often cannot believe how far he has come in his long-spanning fashion career.

He added: ''I have a very hard time taking compliments, or complimenting myself but I sometimes have to stop and think, 'Wow: How am I wearing Tom Ford underwear right now, a Tom Ford watch, Tom Ford cuff links, a Tom Ford shirt, a Tom Ford suit, Tom Ford shoes, Tom Ford glasses, Tom Ford moisturiser, Tom Ford bronzer? How is there a Jay-Z song called Tom Ford? In 12 years, how did that happen?'''

Ford went on to admit he designs his garments for women who want to show off their figures.

He told Anerica's Vogue magazine: ''It's for a woman who wants a waist, who wants to show her figure.

''She's definitely wearing high heels; she likes a certain sort of sleek glamour. She could be 25 years old; she could be 75 years old.''