Tom Ford says nobody ''wants to wear real clothes'' anymore.

The 58-year-old fashion designer thinks fashion is ''consumed'' in such a different way and believes there is more ''freedom and expression'' now.

He said: ''Nobody wants to wear clothes. It's changed a lot since I first started in fashion. People wore real, proper clothes all day long. And then you also changed into proper clothes for evening. Now, people wear T-shirts, jeans, maybe a great pair of shoes, a great jacket, and a bag - no matter who you are. Fashion is consumed in such a different way. You used to have trends in fashion where platforms were the shoe, and they stayed the shoe for two or three years. Now, everything is in fashion all at the same time - fashion, stilettos. There's more freedom and expression of who you are.''

And Tom has confessed social media has changed fashion too, with designers now creating ''slightly cartoon-like'' fashion looks that look ''silly'' in real life but better on photo sharing sites like Instagram.

Speaking to Julianne Moore at Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference, he added: ''The things that photograph well on Instagram are maybe things that in real life can look a little silly. It's caused us to become slightly cartoon-like. You need that traffic quality, something that will read as an image. Less and less, we react to each other in a real way. Instagram leaves you feeling ugly, fat, inadequate, dull, pathetic, sad. It makes you want to just jump off a building. But I like the ads! I buy a lot of things from them.''