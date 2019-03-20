Tom Ford will succeed Diane Von Furstenberg as CFDA Chairman.

The 57-year-old fashion designer has been named the 11th chairman of the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America, taking over the position from Diane after 13 years and the 'A Single Man' filmmaker is ''looking forward'' to stepping in to the job.

In a statement, he said: ''I have had the privilege of being a member of the American Fashion community for many years and have experienced what the CFDA does for its members and the industry as a whole.

''Having lived and worked in each of the global fashion capitals of the world, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to further the voice of American Fashion and its designers.

''As the Chairman, I look forward to continuing the incredible work Diane has done over the last 13 years. Diane is a true force and her contribution to the CFDA and to American fashion immeasurable. We all owe her a great deal.''

Ford's position will become will be effective on January 1, 2020 and the award-winning designer will lead a board of some 19 people, including Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Ashley Olsen to name a few.

Diane will also remain on the board, despite stepping down from the helm to tackle key topics like model welfare and diversity.

Executive Vice President of the CFDA, Lisa Smilor, wrote in a letter: ''Tom Ford's vast experience and knowledge will be of great value to the CFDA and the membership in support of our mission to bring greater visibility and opportunity to American designers globally.''

Previous CFDA Presidents include Perry Ellis, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Norman Norell, Stan Herman, Mary McFadden, Carolyne Roehm, Herbert Kasper and Sydney Wragge.