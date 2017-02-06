The American designer and filmmaker recently announced he has teamed up with Tom Kartsotis and Bedrock Manufacturing Co. to create a line of timepieces - an addition to his established ranges of clothes, beauty products, eyewear, jewellery and bags - and now he has signed a licensing deal with Italian manufacturing firm Albisetti International for a range of men's undergarments.

"The creation of Tom Ford Men's Underwear is a natural extension of our highly successful men's collection and comes at a time when the Tom Ford brand has become firmly established worldwide as a leader in men's fashion," Ford said in a statement.

"Albisetti International is the perfect partner for this venture as their dedication to excellence and the highest quality product is impressive and their strong family work ethic makes them a perfect fit as our partners."