The 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards have been moved from June, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America - of which Tom Ford is the Chairman - has decided to delay the annual ceremony, which was due to take place on June 8 at the New York Public Library, indefinitely, in light of the global health crisis.

In a statement posted on their social media profiles, The Council said: ''As coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the globe, we want to update our members and the broader fashion community on the status of the annual CFDA Fashion Awards.

''After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards.''

The CFDA also addressed the ''many challenges'' the pandemic is having on the industry and its designers, and vowed to do what they can to help support them through these difficult times.

They added: ''The COVID-19 outbreak is bringing many challenges to fashion designers in both their personal lives and professional operations.

''As an organisation with a diverse membership conducting business globally, the CFDA is doing everything it can to help our designers through these difficult times in their businesses.''

The venue itself is currently closed until March 31.

The nominees haven't yet been announced and will be delayed until nearer the time of their rescheduled date.

CFDA postponing follows the Met Gala being pushed back.

The annual event - which is attended by the world's biggest stars - was due to be held on May 4, but the Metropolitan Museum of Art decided it was best to hold off until it's safe to proceed.