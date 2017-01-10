Director Tom Ford cut Golden Globes winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson's full-frontal nude scenes in Nocturnal Animals because he feared they'd overshadow the movie.
The Brit stripped down for his role as deranged killer Ray Marcus in the thriller, but his most revealing scenes were edited out of the completed movie.
"He showed a lot more than we used," Ford tells E! News. "But that would have become what everyone only talked about."
Film fans still got to see a good bit of the actor's body in scenes in Nocturnal Animals - and his wife Sam appreciated the need for her man to get naked.
The Fifty Shades of Grey director said, "I actually love that scene because I know how Aaron felt doing that scene and the nervousness. I think it's one of the most cinematically great scenes I've seen in a while."
Taylor-Johnson won gold at the Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17), when he picked up a Best Supporting Actor award.
It's been seven years since designer Tom Ford made a splash with his award-winning writing-directing...
For a short time, Edward and Susan had a happy marriage, they lived in a...
Watch the trailer for A Single Man Set in 1962 A Single Man follows the...