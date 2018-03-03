McFly's Tom Fletcher is set to become a father for the third time.

The 32-year-old musician and his wife Giovanna already have two sons - three-year-old Buzz and two-year-old Buddy - together, and on Saturday (03.03.18) the happy couple announced they will become a family of five in September this year.

In a YouTube video entitled 'Snow Way... we have something to tell you' - which was posted on Tom's YouTube Channel - the family can be seen making a snowman in their garden, before attaching a picture of Giovanna's ultrasound to the statue.

Tom wrote in the video's description: ''We wanted to let you know that we are making a trilogy! Yes, baby 3 is due in September. Mum and bump are doing brilliantly and we're all very excited that our family is getting bigger! (sic)''

The 'Love Is Easy' hitmaker also shared the video on Instagram, where he said he and his brood ''couldn't be happier'' at the thought of welcoming another tot to their ranks.

He captioned the video: ''We thought we'd make it a trilogy. Baby 3 coming September! Couldn't be happier. @mrsgifletcher (sic)''

It comes after 33-year-old author Giovanna revealed last year that she had struggled during her first few months of motherhood, but is now glad she ''persevered'' with the things she found tricky, such as breastfeeding.

She wrote at the time: ''OK, I'm no longer breastfeeding my boys but I had quite a time getting to grips with it in the early days with Buzz, something I've been very honest about in the past as I think talking about these things can help others who aren't finding it easy.

''It's actually where my whole 'Happy mum, happy baby' saying comes from, because in those early days I was so consumed with 'getting it right' that it interfered with my bonding experience and I was miserable.

''I cried so much and we only really started getting it right 8 weeks in. At 3 months it felt easy. It took time and I'm glad I persevered, but likewise I know it's not for everyone and that some people simply chose not to or can't do it. (sic)''