Tom Fletcher's eldest son has his sights set on a music career.

The McFly frontman is father to five-year-old Buzz, three-year-old Buddy, and 17-month-old Max - all of whom he has with his wife Giovanna - and has said Buzz is keen to follow in his father's footsteps, because he's already ''a little performer''.

He said: ''My five-year-old is pretty engaged in music, he loves it, he's a little performer and a show off. My three-year-old couldn't care less about me being in a band. He's just into playing outside in the mud. He came to the McFly show last year so he's seen what I do but my eldest was into it since he was tiny.''

And if Buzz ever does pursue a music career when he's older, Tom would want him to understand the ''commitment'' needed to make it work.

When asked what advice he'd give his son, he said: ''Your whole life is committed to being in a band. It takes over everything. It's a huge commitment and you have to work really hard.

''It's an amazing job to have but behind the scenes, it's not the glamorous side everyone thinks. He will get to see that over the years I'm sure, growing up with me.''

The 34-year-old musician was just 18 when his band McFly - which is also comprised of Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd - shot to fame, and admits it was ''hard'' for him to cope with the ''angst of being a teenager'' whilst also being in the spotlight.

He explained to Mail Online: ''There's stresses and ups and downs. It's hard if you do it from a young age and you have all the emotions and the angst of being a teenager in the public eye, that's hard.

''We're very privileged to have it. There's amazing musicians out there who have never got to do what we have.''