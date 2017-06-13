Tom Fletcher ''helps out'' around the house more now that he's a father.

The McFly frontman has two sons, Buzz Michelangelo, two, and Buddy Bob, 15 months, with his wife Giovanna, and whilst the brunette beauty ''did everything'' when they first got together 11 years ago, Tom has started to take on more duties now their family has expanded.

Speaking on UK television programme 'Lorraine' on Tuesday (13.06.17), 32-year-old author Giovanna said: ''We've been together for 11 years. When we first lived together I did everything. And I was really happy doing it. Since having the boys - Tom has helped out. It was actually on Christmas - he realised I wouldn't cook Christmas dinner for two families at seven months pregnant. He doesn't do tidying and cleaning but when it comes to the boys and cooking we're very equal.''

And the 31-year-old musician could have more work on his hands in the future, as the 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' author recently revealed she'd love to add another tot to their brood.

She said: ''I'm hopefully not going to stop at two. I wouldn't say no to expanding our family, but I look forward to whatever comes.''

Giovanna also previously admitted the pair have ''discussed'' having more children, but doesn't think it'll happen ''in the near future''.

She revealed: ''We've discussed having more kids but not in the near future. It depends on what happens and if my body allows it. But I've always been maternal and I love being a mum. It's a learning curve though. I feel like being a mum is one long wing-it session.''

Despite not being used to taking on so much work around the house, the 'Billy and Me' author says Tom is a ''brilliant'' dad and loves nothing more than being with her family.

She said previously: ''We met as kids and now we have kids, which is funny.

''He's a brilliant dad - he's so playful and creative with them. We love spending time as a family and a night on the sofa with a glass of wine. For us, that's just as good as a night out and a posh meal.''